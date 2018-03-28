BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings says integration of trust banks specializing in asset administration services

March 28 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc

* Says its unit Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.(JTSB), which is also unit of Resona Holdings Inc, signed a business integration agreement with Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd.(TCSB), which is unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc , to carry out a business integration through incorporating a holding company named JTC Holdings, Ltd. (JTC Holdings) by way of a joint share transfer and conducting an absorption-type merger of JTC Holdings, JTSB, and TCSB

* Incorporation date of JTC Holdings is Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XFnwQQ

