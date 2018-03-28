FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 28, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings says integration of trust banks specializing in asset administration services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc

* Says its unit Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.(JTSB), which is also unit of Resona Holdings Inc, signed a business integration agreement with Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd.(TCSB), which is unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc , to carry out a business integration through incorporating a holding company named JTC Holdings, Ltd. (JTC Holdings) by way of a joint share transfer and conducting an absorption-type merger of JTC Holdings, JTSB, and TCSB

* Incorporation date of JTC Holdings is Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XFnwQQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.