May 29 (Reuters) - Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd:

* SUMITOVANT BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES MYOVANT SCIENCES’ ADDITIONAL POSITIVE EFFICACY AND CARDIOVASCULAR SAFETY DATA FROM PHASE 3 HERO STUDY OF ONCE-DAILY, ORAL RELUGOLIX IN ADVANCED PROSTATE CANCER AND PUBLICATION IN THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: