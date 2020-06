BRIEF-Sumitovant Biopharma Announces Priority Review, FDA Acceptance Of Myovant Sciences New Drug Application

June 22 (Reuters) - Sumitovant Biopharma:

* SUMITOVANT BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES PRIORITY REVIEW AND FDA ACCEPTANCE OF MYOVANT SCIENCES NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ONCE-DAILY, ORAL RELUGOLIX FOR ADVANCED PROSTATE CANCER

* SUMITOVANT BIOPHARMA SAYS DATA FROM ADDITIONAL KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT, CASTRATION RESISTANCE-FREE SURVIVAL, ARE EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2020

* SUMITOVANT BIOPHARMA- FDA HAS SET A TARGET ACTION DATE OF DECEMBER 20, 2020 UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT

* SUMITOVANT BIOPHARMA - IN ACCEPTANCE LETTER, FDA STATED IT IS CURRENTLY NOT PLANNING TO HOLD ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR APPLICATION