May 2 (Reuters) - Valeant:

* SUMMARY JUDGMENT GRANTED UPHOLDING THE VALIDITY OF FORMULATION PATENT PROTECTING RELISTOR® INJECTION

* RULING PREVENTS GENERIC COMPETITION IN UNITED STATES UNTIL 2024

SUMMARY JUDGMENT GRANTED UPHOLDING VALIDITY OF FORMULATION PATENT PROTECTING RELISTOR INJECTION