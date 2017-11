BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.07

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Summer Infant Inc

* Summer Infant Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 sales $43.1 million versus $48.6 million

* Summer Infant Inc - ‍currently do not anticipate post-bankruptcy-filing receivables from Toys ‘R’ Us to be at risk in short term​

* Summer Infant Inc - ‍inventory as of September 30, 2017 was $37.3 million compared with $36.1 million as of December 31, 2016​

* Summer Infant Inc - ‍trade receivables at end of q3 were $31.2 million compared with $34.1 million as of December 31, 2016​

* Summer Infant Inc - ‍revenue declined in quarter of approximately $2.3 million due to impact of Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy and related order delays​