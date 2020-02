Feb 25 (Reuters) - Summerset Group Holdings Ltd:

* UNDERLYING PROFIT FOR FY19 OF NZ$106.2 MILLION, UP 8%

* SEES UNDERLYING PROFIT GROWTH IN 2020 TO MEDIUM-TERM OF 20% TO 25%

* ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF A SECOND AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY IN TORQUAY, ON BELLARINE PENINSULA SOUTHWEST OF MELBOURNE

* EXPECTS TO RETURN TO PROFIT GROWTH IN FY2021 AND BEYOND

* SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS - CRANBOURNE NORTH VILLAGE IS EXPECTED TO OPEN TO RESIDENTS IN LATE 2021/EARLY 2022.