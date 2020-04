April 9 (Reuters) - Summerset Group Holdings Ltd:

* SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - REPORTS 141 SALES FOR QUARTER ENDING 31 MARCH 2020, COMPRISING 70 NEW SALES AND 71 RESALES

* SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - AS OF 31 MARCH, SUMMERSET HAS FURTHER 98 NEW SALES CONTRACTS IN PLACE AND 73 RESALES CONTRACTS IN PLACE