Feb 23 (Reuters) - Summerset Group Holdings Ltd:

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF NZ 7.1 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF NZ$223.4 MILLION, UP 54 PERCENT

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$110.5 MILLION, UP 28.4 PERCENT‍​