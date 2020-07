July 9 (Reuters) - Summerset Group Holdings Ltd:

* SEES HY UNDERLYING PROFIT TO BE BETWEEN NZ$40 MILLION AND NZ$45 MILLION

* NO EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS PROVIDED FOR FULL YEAR

* AT THIS STAGE DIRECTORS ANTICIPATE BEING IN A POSITION TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND

* ON-TRACK TO REACH REVISED YEAR END BUILD TARGET OF 300-350 NEW RETIREMENT UNITS