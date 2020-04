BRIEF-Summit Appoints Robert W. Duggan As Chief Executive Officer

April 14 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics PLC:

* SUMMIT APPOINTS ROBERT W. DUGGAN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC - ROBERT W. DUGGAN WILL RETAIN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC - DUGGAN WILL SERVE AS CEO WITHOUT COMPENSATION AS HE IS CO’S LEADING SHAREHOLDER

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC - GLYN EDWARDS HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION, WHICH WILL BE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC - GLYN EDWARDS WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS AN ELECTED BOARD MEMBER