March 27 (Reuters) - Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd:

* RUSSIAN UNIT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING GAMING OPERATIONS FROM 28 MARCH 2020 TO 5 APRIL 2020

* HOTEL OPERATIONS OF GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE IN A LIMITED CAPACITY DURING THIS PERIOD

* HOTEL OPERATIONS OF GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE IN A LIMITED CAPACITY DURING THIS PERIOD