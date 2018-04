April 26 (Reuters) - Summit Financial Group Inc:

* SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE

* FOR Q1 2018, NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $17.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 26.6 PERCENT FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR FIRST QUARTER

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 2018, CONSISTING OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND NONINTEREST INCOME, GREW 36.5 PERCENT TO $22.1 MILLION