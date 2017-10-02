BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties announced closing of new $225 mln unsecured term loan

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - announced closing of new $225 million unsecured term loan

* Summit Hotel Properties-loan includes accordion feature that allows co to request an increase in lender commitments up to an aggregate of $400 million

* Summit Hotel Properties - on October 2 co entered into two, $100 million interest rate swap agreements with an effective date of January 29, 2018

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - ‍swaps convert Libor from floating rate to an average fixed rate of 1.98% through January 31, 2023​