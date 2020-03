BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties - On March 19, Borrowed $125.0 Mln Under $400 Mln Revolver As A Precautionary Measure To Increase Cash Position

March 26 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc:

* SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES - ON MARCH 19, BORROWED $125.0 MILLION UNDER $400 MILLION REVOLVER AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE TO INCREASE CASH POSITION

* SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC - AS OF MARCH 23, PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER $400 MILLION REVOLVER WAS ABOUT $220.0 MILLION

* SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES - BORROWED UNDER $400 MILLION REVOLVER IN LIGHT OF CURRENT UNCERTAINTY RESULTING FROM, ADVERSE EFFECTS ON OPERATIONS OF COVID-19