BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties Qtrly FFO Per Share $0.25

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc:

* SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.30

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $ 0.25

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR INCREASED 5.5 PERCENT FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2016 TO $111.96

* QTRLY SAME-STORE REVPAR INCREASED 3.6 PERCENT FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2016 TO $107.07

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED UNIT OF $0.28 TO $0.31

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED UNIT $1.33TO $1.45

* SEES Q1 2018 PRO FORMA REVPAR OF $115.25 TO $117.50

* SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA REVPAR OF $117.75 TO $121.25

* SEES Q1 2018 SAME-STORE REVPAR OF $112.50 TO $114.75

* SEES FY 2018 SAME-STORE REVPAR OF $116.00 TO $119.50

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: