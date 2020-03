BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties Withdraws 2020 Outlook Due To Financial Effect Of Reduced Travel Demand From Covid-19

March 16 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc:

* SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES - WITHDRAWING 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO CONTINUED UNCERTAINTY AND ONGOING FINANCIAL EFFECT OF REDUCED TRAVEL DEMAND FROM COVID-19

* SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC - ON FEBRUARY 25, ISSUED 2020 GUIDANCE THAT DID NOT ACCOUNT FOR EFFECTS FROM COVID-19

* SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC - SINCE ISSUING PREVIOUS GUIDANCE, EXPERIENCED CONSIDERABLE INCREASE IN TRANSIENT AND GROUP-RELATED CANCELLATIONS

* SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC - COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL ADVERSELY EFFECT CO'S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 AND FULL-YEAR 2020