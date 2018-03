BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Acquisition Of Property And New Financing

March 28 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit :

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY AND NEW FINANCING

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT - WILL PAY $14.9 MILLION FOR PROPERTY

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT - WAIVED CONDITIONS AND WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF A DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE LOCATED IN STRATFORD

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME - REPLACED $90.0 MILLION BRIDGE FACILITY ESTABLISHED IN 2017 WITH $88.0 MILLION IN NEW MORTGAGES ON RECENTLY ACQUIRED PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: