May 8 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income REIT:

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT ANNOUNCES SALE OF FOUR PROPERTIES AND SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT - AGREED TO SELL 75 PERCENT INTEREST IN FOUR PROPERTIES TO CANADIAN INSTITUTION FOR ABOUT $46.4 MILLION

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT - PROCEEDS OF SALE WILL BE USED TO REDUCE REIT'S REVOLVING OPERATING CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR FUTURE ACQUISITIONS