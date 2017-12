Dec 5 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit:

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GTA PORTFOLIO AND INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $90 MILLION

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT - EQUITY OFFERING HAS BEEN INCREASED, ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, TO 12.5 MILLION UNITS AT $7.20 PER UNIT