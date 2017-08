BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍funds from operations per unit $0.150​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit

* Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍funds from operations per unit $0.150​

* Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍occupancy 99.7 percent versus 100.0 percent​

* Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍revenue from income properties $13.8 million versus $10.5 million

* Summit Industrial Income REIT - ‍on Aug 9, waived conditions & would acquire 116,818 sq foot light industrial property for $15.3 million on/before Aug 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: