May 8 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income REIT:

* ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT $0.395

* QTRLY NET OPERATING INCOME FOR INCREASED 74.1% TO $14.8 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR