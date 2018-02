BRIEF-Summit Materials Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.38

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Summit Materials Inc:

* SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 13.7 PERCENT TO $440.6 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* INTRODUCING 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $490 MILLION TO $510 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN A RANGE OF $210 MILLION TO $225 MILLION

* NO SIGNIFICANT TRA PAYMENTS EXPECTED FOR EIGHT YEARS UNTIL 2026 VERSUS. PRE-FEDERAL TAX REFORM ESTIMATE OF 2020

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $445.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SUMMIT MATERIALS - ESTIMATES TRA LIABILITY HAS BEEN REDUCED BY $217 MILLION FROM APPROXIMATELY $549 MILLION BEFORE TAX REFORM TO $332 MILLION POST TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: