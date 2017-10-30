FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Summit Materials reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.72
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 10:32 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Summit Materials reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Summit Materials Inc

* Summit Materials Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 revenue $574.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $568.8 million

* Summit Materials Inc - ‍lowering FY17 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $425 million to $435 million due to hurricanes Harvey & Irma​

* Summit Materials Inc - ‍is raising full-year 2017 capital spending guidance to a range of $180 million to $190 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

