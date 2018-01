Jan 29 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners Lp:

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP ANNOUNCES OPEN SEASON FOR DOUBLE E NATURAL GAS PIPELINE CONNECTING NORTHERN DELAWARE BASIN TO WAHA HUB

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 9:00 A.M. CST ON MONDAY, JANUARY 29 AND END AT 4:00 P.M. CST ON FRIDAY, MARCH 2