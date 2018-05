May 3 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners LP:

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q1 2018 NATURAL GAS VOLUMES UP 6.8% AND LIQUIDS VOLUMES UP 11.3% OVER PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS- "HAVE A NUMBER OF GROWTH CATALYSTS THAT WILL POSITIVELY IMPACT OUR OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS BEGINNING IN Q4 OF 2018"