FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners reports third quarter 2017 financial results
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 8:57 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners reports third quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners Lp:

* Natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,826 million cubic feet per day (“mmcf/d”) in Q3 of 2017, an increase of 16.2 percent​

* Qtrly earnings per limited partner unit $1.22‍​

* Expansion of existing 20 mmcf/d gathering & processing complex in Colorado with addition of a new 60 mmcf/d processing plant​

* Qtrly total revenue $124.9 million versus $95.1 mln‍​

* Expect to see production volume on Ohio gathering continue to increase in Q4 of 2017, as new wells are brought online​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.