April 30 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics PLC:

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH PERIOD AND ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, AND OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC - DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING COVID-19, CO IS WITHDRAWING THE EXPECTED TIMING OF COMPLETION FOR THE CLINICAL TRIALS