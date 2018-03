March 27 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES A PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE UP TO £15.0 MILLION​

* PROPOSED PLACING OF UP TO 8,333,333 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 1 PENNY EACH IN COMPANY​

* ‍PRICE AT WHICH PLACING SHARES ARE TO BE ISSUED WILL BE 180 PENCE PER PLACING SHARE​