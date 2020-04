April 1 (Reuters) - Summit Wireless Technologies Inc :

* SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR COMMON STOCK OFFERING OF UP TO $7.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS IN ADDITION, OFFERING OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK UNDERLYING COMMON WARRANTS OF UP TO $4.1 MILLION Source : (bit.ly/3dFtL4l)