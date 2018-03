March 13 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc:

* SUMMIT’S INFECTIOUS DISEASES TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM YIELDS NOVEL ANTIBIOTICS WITH POTENTIAL IN GLOBAL FIGHT AGAINST GONORRHOEA

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC - DISCOVERED A SERIES OF ANTIBIOTIC COMPOUNDS THAT KILL GONORRHOEA BACTERIA VIA NEW MECHANISMS OF ACTION

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC - INTENDS TO SELECT A CANDIDATE FROM GONORRHOEA PROGRAMME FOR ENTERING INTO IND ENABLING STUDIES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018