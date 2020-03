BRIEF-Sumo Group FY Revenue Increased To £49.0m

March 25 (Reuters) - Sumo Group PLC:

* SUMO GROUP PLC - FY19 RESULTS UPDATE, COVID-19 AND CURRENT TRADING

* SUMO GROUP PLC -FY REVENUE INCREASED TO £49.0M (FY18: £38.7M)

* SUMO GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA AT £14.1M (FY18: £10.2M)

* SUMO GROUP PLC - ENJOYED A POSITIVE START TO NEW FINANCIAL YEAR

* SUMO GROUP PLC - ALREADY HAS A HIGH DEGREE OF EARNINGS VISIBILITY ON CONTRACTED OR NEAR CONTRACTED REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY 71%.

* SUMO GROUP PLC - IT IS REASONABLE TO EXPECT SOME IMPROVEMENT IN ROYALTY INCOME ON GAMES ALREADY PUBLISHED AND WHICH HAVE INCREASED SALES OR USAGE

* SUMO GROUP PLC - SEEING A SLOW-DOWN IN OUR NEW TALENT RECRUITMENT RATE, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: