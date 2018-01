Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sun Art Retail Group Ltd:

* ‍HUANG MING-TUAN RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* CHENG CHUAN-TAI HAS RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* ZHANG YONG HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY

* CHEN JUN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR