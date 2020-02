BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group Posts FY Profit Attributable Of RMB 2,834 Million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sun Art Retail Group Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY RMB 2,834 MILLION VERSUS RMB 2,478 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF HKD0.15 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* PROSPECTS OF 2020 HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY COVID-19 VIRUS

* TENANTS RENTING GALLERY SPACE IN HYPERMARKET COMPLEXES REQUIRED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND THEIR OPERATIONS

* GROUP'S HYPERMARKETS AND OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN SUBSTANTIALLY IMPACTED BY SPREAD OF EPIDEMIC AS OF DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT