April 9 (Reuters) - Sun Art Retail Group Ltd:

* AUCHAN CHINA AND TMALL SUPPLY ENTERED INTO AUCHAN TMALL SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* AUCHAN CHINA AGREED TO PURCHASE AND TMALL SUPPLY AGREED TO SUPPLY RELEVANT PRODUCTS TO AUCHAN CHINA.

* AUCHAN TMALL SUPPLY AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF NINE MONTHS WITH RETROSPECTIVE EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018 TO 31 DECEMBER 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: