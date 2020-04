April 3 (Reuters) - Sun Biopharma Inc:

* SUN BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES PAUSE IN ENROLLMENT OF CLINICAL TRIAL OF SBP-101 FOR PATIENTS WITH PANCREATIC CANCER

* SUN BIOPHARMA INC - COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS AFFECTED CONDUCT OF CLINICAL TRIALS AT OUR US AND AUSTRALIAN SITES

* SUN BIOPHARMA INC - PATIENTS CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN CURRENT PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION AND EXPANSION STUDY OF SBP-101 WILL CONTINUE TO BE TREATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: