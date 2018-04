BRIEF-Sun Communities Inc Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.38

April 23 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT

* TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VERSUS 95.9 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2017

* SUN COMMUNITIES - AFFIRMS FY 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.42 AND CORE FFO PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $4.48 TO $4.58

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: