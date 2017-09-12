BRIEF-Sun Communities provides preliminary assessment of Hurricane Irma impact

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc-

* Sun Communities provides preliminary assessment of Hurricane Irma impact

* Plans to inspect all communities as quickly as possible to begin restoration and cleanup activities

* Based on initial information received on a limited number of communities impacted by storm, no injuries have been reported

* Sun Communities- of particular concern are 5 communities in Florida Keys for which no firsthand information from Company staff is yet available