FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sun Communities provides update on impact from Hurricane Irma
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2017 / 8:14 PM / in 10 days

BRIEF-Sun Communities provides update on impact from Hurricane Irma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc

* Sun Communities Inc provides update on impact from Hurricane Irma

* Anticipates that total damage losses at communities will be recoverable by insurance coverage​

* Does not anticipate an adjustment to annual funds from operations guidance due to storm impact, affirms previously disclosed guidance​

* Company anticipates a full redevelopment of three communities will be required​

* Preliminary estimates of recoverable damages, business interruption revenue being developed, anticipates receiving recoveries in 2018​

* In Florida Keys, three of company’s seven communities, comprised of approximately 190 sites, suffered significant damage​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.