BRIEF-Sun Communities reports 7.4 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc
* Reg-Sun Communities Inc reports 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue rose 7.4 percent to $268.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.15 to $4.18
* Sun Communities Inc - same community net operating income increased by 7.7 percent for quarter as compared to same period in 2016
* Sun Communities Inc - affirms 2017 full year guidance of same community noi growth of 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent
* Sun Communities Inc qtrly funds from operations excluding certain items was $1.13 per diluted share and op unit
* Sun Communities - qtrly ffo attributable to sun communities stockholders and dilutive convertible securities per share was $1.05