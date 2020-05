BRIEF-Sun Entertainment Expected Decrease Of Over 70% In Consol Rev For Q1

May 6 (Reuters) - Sun Entertainment Group Ltd:

* SUN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD - EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE OF OVER 70% IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR 2020 Q1

* SUN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-DECREASE IN REVENUE DUE TO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS OF GROUP TEMPORARILY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* SUN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD-SEES NET LOSS FOR Q1 IS COMPARABLE TO THAT FOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2019 OF ABOUT HK$7.5 MILLION

* SUN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD - EXPECTS THAT COVID-19 IS LIKELY TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR H1 Further company coverage: