BRIEF-‍Sun Financial and Kenyon Energy announce partnership on portfolio of Solar assets​
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 9:05 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-‍Sun Financial and Kenyon Energy announce partnership on portfolio of Solar assets​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp

* ‍Sun Financial and Kenyon Energy announce partnership on portfolio of Solar assets​

* ‍Sun Financial says co and Kenyon Energy announced sale of about 33 Megawatt DG solar portfolio to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund​

* Sun Financial - ‍Financial terms were not disclosed ​

* Sun Financial-Retained rights to buy back into portfolio of Solar projects

* ‍Sun Financial says Bay4 Energy Services LLC has been selected to provide ongoing asset management and O&M services​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
