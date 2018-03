March 21 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$3,795.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$3,511.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$1,824.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$1,109.6 MILLION​

* DECLARED A SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK14 CENTS PER SHARE