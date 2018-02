Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd:

* H1 NET PROFIT HK$ ‍33,031​ MILLION VERSUS HK$20,659 MILLION

* HY REVENUE HK$ ‍55.16 BILLION VERSUS HK$46.34 BILLION

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF HK$1.20 PER SHARE​

* H1 ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$19,973 MILLION, COMPARED TO HK$14,608 MILLION​

* ‍GROUP‘S MEDIUM-TERM TARGET FOR ITS ANNUAL PROPERTY SALES VALUE IN HONG KONG IS HK$40,000 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: