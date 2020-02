BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai Properties Says Smartone Business Outlook Over Next Six Months Is Highly Uncertain

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd:

* SMARTONE BUSINESS OUTLOOK OVER NEXT SIX MONTHS IS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN WITH OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF HK$1.25 PER SHARE

* SOME ASPECTS OF SMARTONE’S BUSINESS WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* INBOUND & OUTBOUND ROAMING, IN PARTICULAR, WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED DUE TO REDUCED TRAVELS

* IN HONG KONG, HARBOUR NORTH, GROUP’S LATEST MALL IN NORTH POINT, IS OPENING IN STAGES

* GROUP ALSO PLANS TO LAUNCH AN INDUSTRIAL BUILDING IN TSUEN WAN FOR SALE