April 5 (Reuters) - Sun Hydraulics Corp:

* SUN HYDRAULICS - ON APRIL 1, 2018, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDMENT, CONSENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT AS AMENDED BY FIRST AMENDMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UP TO AN MAXIMUM OF $400 MILLION

* EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT AS AMENDED BY FIRST AMENDMENT ADDS NEW TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY OF $100 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2EokI4S] Further company coverage: