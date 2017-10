Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sun Hydraulics Corp

* Sun Hydraulics reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 sales rose 76 percent to $89.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $315 million to $330 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $315 million to $330 million

* Now sees FY 17 capital expenditures in range of $20 million - $25 million