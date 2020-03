BRIEF-Sun International Announces Closure Of Operations In Latam

March 17 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd:

* JSE: SUI - CLOSURE OF OPERATIONS IN LATAM

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - WE WILL BE CLOSING ALL CASINOS IN CHILE, ALONG WITH HOTELS AND FOOD AND BEVERAGE OPERATIONS

* SUN INTERNATIONAL - GIVEN UNCERTAINTY REGARDING DURATION OF CLOSURES, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO DETERMINE EFFECT

* SUN INTERNATIONAL - CLOSING ALL OF CASINOS IN CHILE, ALONG WITH HOTELS AND FOOD AND BEVERAGE OPERATIONS FROM 18 MARCH UNTIL 29 MARCH

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - RELEVANT AUTHORITIES HAVE ALSO CLOSED CO'S OPERATIONS IN PERU, ARGENTINA, COLOMBIA AND PANAMA