BRIEF-Sun International ‍HY revenue up 19 pct to 7.6 bln rands

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd:

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍HY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% FROM R6.4 BILLION TO R7.6 BILLION​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍HY EBITDA INCREASED BY 15% FROM R1.6 BILLION TO R1.9 BILLION​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍HY ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R206 MILLION 29% BELOW COMPARABLE PERIOD, ADJUSTED HEPS DOWN 29% TO 198 CENTS​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2017​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - CO‘S BORROWINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 WERE R15.1 BILLION OF WHICH R11.4 BILLION CAN BE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTH AFRICAN BALANCE SHEET​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL - ‍INCREASE IN DEBT OF C.R600 MILLION ABOVE 31 DECEMBER 2016 LEVEL IS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT TIME SQUARE​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL - ‍S.AFRICAN ECONOMY TO REMAIN CHALLENGING, CONTINUED DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON PERSONAL DISPOSABLE INCOME AND DISCRETIONARY SPENDING ON GAMING​