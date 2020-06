BRIEF-Sun International Says Formulated Plans To Restructure Certain Operations Of Business

June 24 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd:

* SUN INTERNATIONAL- 2020 TRADING TO MID MARCH REFLECTING SIMILAR TRENDS TO 2019 WITH LOW REVENUE GROWTH, MARGIN IMPROVEMENT & EARNINGS GROWTH

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - FROM MID MARCH TRADING SLOWED SIGNIFICANTLY PRIOR TO LOCKDOWN

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - FORMULATED PLANS TO RESTRUCTURE CERTAIN OPERATIONS AND PARTS OF BUSINESS

* SUN INTERNATIONAL - GAVE NOTICE TO UNION, STAFF AND REGULATORS ON CLOSURE OF NALEDI AND SUN CAROUSEL