BRIEF-Sun International Says It Will Be Closing All Of Its Hotels And Casinos

March 24 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd:

* JSE: SUI - CLOSURE OF SUN INTERNATIONAL HOTELS AND CASINOS: NATIONAL LOCKDOWN

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - WILL BE CLOSING ALL OF ITS HOTELS AND CASINOS AT VARIOUS TIMES TODAY UNTIL END OF LOCKDOWN PERIOD.

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD, GROUP WILL OPERATE ON A LIMITED STAFF BASIS,

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH ITS VARIOUS LENDERS

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON COMPANY WILL ONLY BE ABLE TO BE DETERMINED ONCE LOCKDOWN HAS BEEN UPLIFTED